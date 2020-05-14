The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau just unveiled a new Together We Are Hiawatha T-shirt and postcards to benefit local businesses.
Community members were able to vote on the color of the shirt and the winning color is a darker teal with a unity symbol on the front – hands in the form of a heart reaching out to cradle downtown Hiawatha.
The postcards also have the same design – created by local artist Kate Miller.
“I was thrilled to help out the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau on a design to bring solidarity to our town during COVID-19,” said Miller. “Hands as hearts imagery isn't a new thing, but when this image idea popped into my head there was something I needed to do. You see, these are MY hands.”
Miller said she grew up in Hiawatha, spending her K-12 education here.
“I fell in love with art in this town,” she said. “I returned home from college and now work in this town. This is my home and I love it.”
Miller said she is very proud of how Hiawathans have handled the pandemic.
“I have always stood a little taller when I talk about my hometown, so using my hands as the model was important to me when I made this image,” she said. “Because it's the people who grow up, work and live in a town that make it the great place it is.”
“Together we are Hiawatha and together we will get through this.”
T-shirts and postcards are now available to order and all proceeds will go back to the Chamber to help out it's business members during these trying times.
T-shirts are Youth-XL for $15 each and 2X-5X are $18 each. Postcards are 10 for $5. Go to the link: https://tinyurl.com/TogetherWeAreHiawatha to order or contact the Chamber at 742-7136, email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net with any questions. The form can also be used to make a donation to the fund to help local businesses.
