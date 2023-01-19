After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission.
With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two votes, motions to elect Bob Rahe and Tom Martin were put forth, but died for lack of a second. No more motions were made, and Mayor Becky Shamburg announced that the procedure dictated that the City Attorney would make the selection, and it was Hull who received Delaney's endorsement.
Hull, a seven-year Hiawatha City Commission member, was the first of the candidates to address the group at the meeting, and the first to receive a motion for appointment. Shamburg and Commissioner David Middendorf voted for Hull on the initial motion, with Commissioners Brian Shefferd and Evans Woehlecke voting nay. Shefferd then stated that he believes that Tollefson and Tom Martin should be considered as they recently ran for office, before putting Tollefson forward. In this round, it was Shefferd and Woehlecke voting aye and Shamburg and Middendorf voting nay. Shefferd also made motions for Martin and Bob Rahe, but neither received a second.
Hull, Tollefson, Martin, Rahe and Kevin Kneisley all applied to fill the position and spoke at the meeting. The new Commissioner of Streets and Parks and Recreation, Hull previously served as the Utilities Commissioner and was a regular visitor to city projects. Shamburg extolled Hull's experience and said during the meeting that she believed that the city is in need of an experienced hand at this time.
