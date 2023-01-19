Toni Hull

Toni Hull

After the four sitting members of the Hiawatha City Commission could not come to a consensus on the next Street Commissioner, the vote was left in the hands of City Attorney Andy Delaney at Thursday night's Special Meeting of the commission. 

With Toni Hull and Laura Tollefson each receiving two votes, motions to elect Bob Rahe and Tom Martin were put forth, but died for lack of a second.  No more motions were made, and Mayor Becky Shamburg announced that the procedure dictated that the City Attorney would make the selection, and it was Hull who received Delaney's endorsement.

