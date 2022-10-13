The Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau is once again teaming up with the Brown County Historical Society to offer the Cemetery and Downtown History Mystery Walking tours as part of the 2022 Hiawatha Halloween Frolic “Haunted Harvest.”
Both sets of tours on the same date — Saturday, Oct. 29 — with tickets already being sold for some of the time slots.
Lynn Allen, curator/director of the Historical Society and member of the HCVB board does all of the research of local history for the tours. She said that while the Cemetery Tours have been in the evening the past few years, organizers decided to offer them in the afternoon this year for a different perspective that might appeal to visitors who may not want to be in a cemetery after dark!
The Cemetery Tours will be offered at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. for the one-hour trolley tours. Ticket-holders will meet at the Historical Society’s Ag Museum, located at 301 E. Iowa about 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time.
The Historical Society’s trolley will take the participants on a whirlwind of history to the Mount Hope Cemetery and the Hiawatha Cemetery — where many of Hiawatha’s most beloved past residents reside. Did you know that Hiawatha’s Queen of Halloween — Elizabeth Krebs — rests at Mt. Hope Cemetery? And that a former governor Kansas also is a resident at Mt. Hope? Theodore Korthanke — the father of our wonder maple trees is also buried at Mt. Hope and at Hiawatha Cemetery rests Homer White — a WWI veteran who died shortly after the war and is who our Legion Post 66 is named for.
Follow along with Allen and the Historical Society trolley as she shares the history of our wonderful cemeteries.
For those of you who were anticipating the lantern tours in the darkness — the Downtown History Mystery Tours will be at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. that same day — starting at the Chamber office and ending at the Memorial Auditorium and Museum, which will also be included in the history tour. Participants will follow along Allen and other volunteers with lanterns, learning the history of many of the downtown buildings, including stories of murder, mystery and hauntings.
Allen said that the tour of the impressive downtown Memorial Auditorium and Museum — especially after dark — is enough to want a lantern while wandering through the century-old auditorium and museum and listening to stories of the history. Built at the beginning of the 1900s for veterans who served in the wars, the Veteran’s Memorial Auditorium has seen a century of Hiawatha history — once a hub-bub of activity for Saturday night movies, Halloween Queen Pageants and much more. Thanks to the preservation of the Historical Society, the auditorium is still used for several community activities every year, while the rest of the building houses wonderful treasures and artifacts from Hiawatha’s history.
Allen said the tours are family friendly, however it is a recommendation for only school-age children and older to attend, due to the fact the historic aspects might not be as entertaining to very young children and there is a “mild spookiness” to the evening event. She encouraged parents to plan accordingly and please contact the Chamber with questions.
Allen said there would be walking involved with both the afternoon and the evening events.
There is a cost for the tickets, which are only available in advance. Contact the Chamber office soon to reserve your spot, as only a limited amount are available for each time slot.
Tickets for events are on sale now at the Hiawatha Chamber office, 801 Oregon St., between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Anyone with questions or wanting to reserve a ticket can call (785) 742-7136 or email hiawathachamber@rainbowtel.net. Find the HCVB on all social media at Hiawatha Halloween Frolic. Tickets for these events are only available in advance.
