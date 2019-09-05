Nearly $3,000 was raised from Keith Olsen’s annual Labor Day Tractor Cruise to benefit the Angelman Syndrome Foundation.
Olsen said Monday’s funds raised from the Tractor Cruise brought to a total nearly $6,000 raised for the Foundation this year with events that also included summer sports camp.
The Cruise left from the Everest Middle School and followed a route through Brown County and into Doniphan County this year. Olsen wanted to thank the Bill McCauley family for sponsoring the lunch sop, the Doniphan County Sheriff’s Department, Everest Chamber for bathrooms and of course the drivers from Nebraska, Missouri and Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.