The Brown County Sheriff reported a traffic stop led to a large meth find on Monday.
According to Sheriff John Merchant, at 12:20 a.m. on Monday, a Brown County deputy initiated a traffic stop in the vicinity of 250th and Kestrel.
Upon interdiction with the driver, James Scarberry, 50, Falls City, Neb., it was discovered his drivers license was suspended. Approximately 28 grams of Meth was taken in to evidence at the scene. Scarberry was arrested on charges of Driving While License Cancelled, Suspended or Revoked, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, No Drug Tax Stamp and Distribution of Meth 3.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.