The following is a series of questions and answers with candidate Anne Olson for Brown County Treasurer.
Q. Share a little about yourself and your family.
A. My name is Anne Olson. I have been married to Brady Olson for 23 years. I am also a mother to a 21-year-old son who lives in Eudora, Kansas, and a 17-year-old daughter who will be a senior at Doniphan West High School. We live outside of White Cloud. I have worked in Brown County for 13 years. Previously, I was employed by Ag Partners Coop, where I worked as a grain merchandising assistant and later in the accounting department. I am a people person and enjoy helping others.
Q. What are the positives or benefits of living in Brown County? What are the challenges?
A. Brown County is a great place to raise kids because you get to know a lot of people easier than larger communities as people are more willing to work together in times of need. Brown County is an agricultural community where farmers work hard for American families.
Q. What are the most important responsibilities of serving as Brown County treasurer?
A. The most important responsibilities of serving as Brown County treasurer include keeping accurate records and titles, providing friendly and professional services to the people of Brown County and reconciling all county monies.
Q. What experience and/or training qualifies you for this position?
A. I feel that I am qualified for this position because I have worked in the community and have come to know and relate to the people. I have an understanding of accounting practices and reconciling records. I am able to multitask with the best interest of the people in mind.
Q. How long have you worked in the Brown County treasurer’s office? Since you are currently an employee in the treasurer’s office, if elected do you feel like your transition from employee to treasurer would be easy or hard and explain your answer. Please include what your favorite part of working in the office is.
A. I have worked in the Brown County treasurer’s office for a year and a half. I have trained in title and registration, drivers license and commercial motor vehicle. If elected, I feel that transitioning from employee to treasurer would be easy. There would be a lot to learn, but I am fully capable. In the office, everyone has their duties and the treasurer has her own. I will do my best to fulfill this position. My favorite part of working in the treasurer’s office is being able to help the public and working with great people every day.
Q. How beneficial do you think it will be to get training from the current treasurer when you take office is elected?
A. It will be very beneficial to get training from the current treasurer because she has held the position for that past 17 years. She has a great amount of knowledge to pass down, which will be a huge benefit.
Q. What are the three most important issues you feel need to be addressed concerning the treasurer’s office and how would you address these if you were elected?
A. The world is changing and we have to change with it. I’d like to see the treasurer’s office to advance with technology and update record-keeping capabilities. This is a public service office and I would like to make sure the people of Brown County are treated as such. In the future, I would like to continue educating and helping the public to understand titling, registration and taxes. I also am eager to provide an atmosphere where everyone is comfortable to ask questions to help understand the process.
Q. Do you believe there should be term limits in local government, such as county offices? Why or why not?
A. I believe term limits and local government such as county offices are necessary to reevaluate and ensure they are headed in the direction best suited for the community.
Q. Why do you want to serve as treasurer and what qualities do you think will make you successful as treasurer? And what do you feel is the most important duty of the treasurer?
A. I would like to serve as the Brown County treasurer because I have the best interest of the people in mind. I am responsible, quick-learning and a people person. I am easy to get along with but can be assertive and direct when needed. The most important duty of the treasurer is to make sure the county financials are tracked, recorded and reconciled accurately and in a timely manner.
Q. Why does the treasurer need to know about the cities and school districts within the county?
A. The treasurer needs to be aware of school districts within the county to oversee the financial transactions and reconciliation of budgets and funding.
Q. If elected, you would be following in the footsteps of someone who has held the treasurer position for many years. What challenges do you foresee this could bring?
A. I will be following in the footsteps of someone who has held the treasurer position for many years. I could foresee this being a challenge because sometimes change is hard to adapt to, even if the change is small. If elected, I will do my best to fulfill the treasurer duties with the best interest of the people of Brown County.
