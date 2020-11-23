Since the courthouse will be closed to the public starting Monday, Nov. 30, please contact the Treasurers office to make arrangements to complete transactions that cannot be completed by mail, online or dropbox (which will be located on the south side of the courthouse 24 hours a day.
The Treasurer office phone number is 742-2051. We will assist you in completing your paperwork as best we can. Thank you for your patience in these trying times. Please check the Facebook page for directions on online process or updates.
