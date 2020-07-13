During the past few months there has been an extension for drivers license and vehicle renewals and new tag purchases.
Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold said that the governor's Executive order 20-55 sets forth when the deadline for the 60 day extension will end. Kansas residents who have purchased a new or used vehicle on or after Jan. 1 through May 31 will have an extended time period to title and register their vehicle.
Lippold also provided a chart listing when those tags on newly purchased vehicles will be due. (See attached).
The 60-day grace period for registration renewals from March 1 through June 30 must be renewed by Nov. 14. Registration renewals beginning July 1 and going forward must be renewed within the regularly scheduled month.
