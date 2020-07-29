The 8th Annual Kansas Tribal Health Summit will be held virtually through Zoom and other technology Aug. 17-18.
The summit will focus on learning how to cope and remain healthy and resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic. Times for the summit will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For questions, contact missty.slater@heart.org for more information. There is no charge.
