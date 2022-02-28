Northeast Kansas tribal leaders and the Kansas governor have spoken out against a Kansas education leader Randy Watson concerning an offensive comment he made in a meeting last week.
“Very disappointing that racism and stereotyping is acceptable in the State of Kansas Education System," said Kickapoo Tribal Chairman Lester Randall, in a public statement on the tribe's Facebook page.
According to the Associated Press, on Thursday, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly - along with attorneys and leaders of Native American tribes - have called for the resignation of the state education commissioner concerning offensive comments he made during a Zoom education conference last week.
“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately,” Gov. Kelly said in a statement, stressing that the board “must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.”
Other state leaders have said the governor should leave the matter to the State Board of Education, who appoints the commissioner to run the Department of Education.
Late in the week, the department released the video of Watson's comments where he joked about how cousins from California used to visit him in Kansas during the summer and were “petrified” of tornadoes.
“They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’” Watson said. “And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’”
Leaders from two Northeast Kansas Native American tribes have spoken out against Watson, expressing disappointment and outrage over his comments.
The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska also released a statement over the weekend.
"On Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, during a discussion between the Kansas Governor and the four tribes of Kansas, the Iowa Tribe of Kansas & Nebraska asked for Randy Watson's resignation and refused to consider any other alternatives," according to the statement. "while the Iowa Tribe of Kansas & Nebraska appreciates the support from the Kansas Governor's Office in calling for Randy Watson's resignation on Feb. 24, 2022, the Tribe has deeper concerns about the safety and welfare of the Native American students attending Kansas schools."
"We want our children to be proud to be Native American and to be able to celebrate our survival and culture in an environment which displays respect and honor to us as participating members of larger, American community. We are here and we will continue to be here. We are a living, breathing culture which continues to flourish even when faced with non-stop incidents, such as this one with the Commissioner of the Kansas School System."
Tribal officials went on to say that they welcome any collaboration with the Kansas Board of Education to expand the teaching about the "true history of tribal people within its borders."
"It is out hope that the Tribe and State can continue to discuss and educate one another when situations such as this occur. We plan to be part of the solution in ensuring the State of Kansas can begin to celebrate true diversity which includes all of its citizens."
Closed door meetings were continuing on Friday concerning Watson's comments and the World will update the story as it continues to unfold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.