The Brown County Sheriff's Office will be greeting trick-or-treaters from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Sheriff John Merchant said staff will hand out Trick or Treat bags in front of the Sheriffs office instead of in the lobby. Trick or treat bags will contain safety information, pencils, stickers, candy and orange glow sticks for safety.
"This is an event that the staff look forward to each year, and also provides us the opportunity to interact with parents and children," Sheriff Merchant said. "We would also like to encourage all kids to have a safe and happy Halloween and follow some of these basic safety rules."
1. STAY IN WELL LIGHTED AREAS
2. ALWAYS TRICK-OR-TREAT WITH FRIENDS OR FAMILY
3. DO NOT ENTER A STRANGE HOME OR VEHICLE
4. WEAR LIGHT COLORED COSTUME OR ADD REFLECTIVE TAPE TO DARKER COSTUMES -- MAKE SURE YOU CAN SEE WELL OUT OF YOUR MASK/COSTUME
5. TAKE A FLASHLIGHT WITH YOU
6. MAKE SURE AN ADULT CHECKS YOUR TREATS BEFORE EATING THEM
7. ONLY TRICK-OR-TREAT AT HOMES WITH A PORCH LIGHT ON
8. LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING THE STREET
9. YOUNGER CHILDREN SHOULD BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT
