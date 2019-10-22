The staff at the Brown County Sheriff's Office announced that the 12th annual Trick-or-Treat night will be Wednesday, Oct. 30 starting at 5 p.m. in the lobby.
The Sheriff's Office is located at 709 Utah St., Hiawatha and their trick-or-treat theme will be "Wonderpark."
Sheriff John Merchant said some of the staff will be in kid friendly costumes and he invites ghosts and goblins to come and see us. They will be handing out treat bags with safety information, glow sticks, mood cups, candy and more.
"This is an event we all look forward to, and provides us a better opportunity to interact with kids and families in a positive way," he said. "We would also like to encourage everyone to have a safe and happy Halloween."
Sheriff Merchant is asking that trick-or-treaters follow some basic safety rules:
LOOK BOTH WAYS BEFORE CROSSING THE STREET
STAY IN WELL LIT AREAS
DO NOT TRICK-OR-TREAT ALONE, ALWAYS GO WITH PARENTS, FRIENDS OR FAMILY
NEVER GET IN A STRANGE VEHICLE OR A HOME YOU ARE NOT FAMILIAR WITH
WEAR LIGHT COLORED OR REFLECTIVE COSTUMES, REFLECTIVE TAPE ADDED TO A
COSTUME HELPS ILLUMINATE YOU AT NIGHT
MAKE SURE YOU CAN SEE PROPERLY OUT OF YOUR MASK/COSTUME
MAKE SURE TO HAVE A FLASHLIGHT WITH YOU
ONLY TRICK-OR-TREAT AT HOMES WITH PORCH LIGHTS ON AND PLACES YOU ARE FAMILIAR WITH
YOUNGER CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT
LET YOUR PARENTS OR CAREGIVERS INSPECT YOUR CANDY BEFORE EATING
Note: Community trick-or-treating is Tuesday, Oct. 29 and Wednesday, Oct. 30, but the Sheriff's Office will only be participating on Wednesday the 30th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.