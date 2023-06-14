Trinity Center

Photo By Joey May

The Trinity Center.

 By Joey May

The Trinity Center - a new community welcome site for various ministry offerings in Hiawatha - is planning an open house on Wednesday, June 21.

The public is invited to the open house at the center, located at 101 S. Third, Hiawatha from 4-6 on that date. Organizers want to share their vision and get the public's input about needs in the community. Refreshments, art and music will be offered during the open house.

