The Trinity Center - a new community welcome site for various ministry offerings in Hiawatha - is planning an open house on Wednesday, June 21.
The public is invited to the open house at the center, located at 101 S. Third, Hiawatha from 4-6 on that date. Organizers want to share their vision and get the public's input about needs in the community. Refreshments, art and music will be offered during the open house.
The North Brown County Food Pantry has also relocated from the First Baptist Church to the downstairs level of the Trinity Center - which was the former Trinity United Methodist Church just east of the hospital.
Laura Fortmeyer, one of the organizers of the Trinity Center, said they are slowly transforming the building into a community hub where all are welcome to serve and be served.
Fortmeyer said the Trinity Center offers a welcoming space for help, hospitality and hope through accompanying individuals and families who can benefit from material, spiritual and emotional support as well as skills and resources for healthy lives. It will evolve as a center for accessing resources, serving others, peer support and creative expression.
She said that the organizers envision their space will join various sectors of the community together in sharing their gifts in friendship and generosity.
In addition to the food pantry, other activities expected to be offered as the center evolves and volunteer capacity expands include:
· Seniors fellowship
· Peer support groups (ex. addiction recovery, adoption/fostering, disability, etc)
· Post-incarceration transition
· Caregiver respite
· Client meeting space for professional services
· Arts expression - fine arts, music, poetry, writing, drama, movement
· Addressing employability barriers
· Life skills education- ex. healthy relationships, parenting, nutrition & food prep, household management, home repair, car maintenance
· Pregnancy support
· Conflict resolution/peacemaking
For more information, email info@aawtrinitycenter.org, call 785-288-9345 or stop by the open house to see what the Trinity Center has to offer.
