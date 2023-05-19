The Trinity Center is a new community welcome site for ecumenical ministry offerings in Hiawatha and are seeking community support through the Hiawatha Community Foundation’s upcoming Match Days.
Laura Fortmeyer, director of the North Brown County Food Pantry when it was located at the First Baptist Church, now heads up the Trinity Center, which is located in the former Trinity United Methodist Church at Third and Oregon Center.
Fortmeyer said the Trinity Center offers a welcoming space for help, hospitality and hope through accompanying individuals and families who can benefit from material, spiritual and emotional support as well as skills and resources for healthy lives. It will evolve as a center for accessing resources, serving others, peer support and creative expression.
“Many hearts and hands are needed to create a healthy community where each person is valued and has opportunities to meet their needs and aspirations,” she said. “We envision our space will join various sectors of the community together in sharing their gifts in friendship and generosity. We especially invite the array of local faith communities to participate and can offer a central location for congregation-sponsored service initiatives.”
At this point, the local emergency Food Pantry has moved to the downstairs of the Trinity Center. Other activities expected to be offered as we evolve and volunteer capacity expands include:
· Seniors fellowship
· Peer support groups (ex. addiction recovery, adoption/fostering, disability, etc)
· Post-incarceration transition
· Caregiver respite
· Client meeting space for professional services
· Arts expression- fine arts, music, poetry, writing, drama, movement
· Addressing employability barriers
· Life skills education- ex. healthy relationships, parenting, nutrition & food prep, household management, home repair, car maintenance
· Pregnancy support
· Conflict resolution/peacemaking
In an effort to gain support of the Trinity Center, the organization has developed a fund with the Hiawatha Community Foundation for its upcoming Match Day event — set for May 26-28. Through the “Give Back to Move Forward” campaign, Fortmeyer said they intend to transform the building to meet these missional needs. Of immediate importance is updating some of the electrical infrastructure, redoing flooring in some areas, improving energy efficiency and a future reconfiguration of restrooms.
