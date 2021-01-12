Three people were arrested on drug charges following a traffic stop by Brown County deputies.
According to Sheriff John Merchant, at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a Brown County deputy conducted a routine traffic stop on US 75 HWY. Arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were Emma Derifield and Korden Miller, both 18 and both from Park City, Kan. Also arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stimulant and possession of controlled substance was Callie Knopp, 19, of Newton.
