True North is back on the road again in 2022 with the release of the band’s sixth album “Songs From the Attic.”
True North, a regional Americana band with members hailing from several Northeast Kansas communities, has released this album and is booking shows just in time to celebrate 20 years of rocking the region.
Gary McKnight, founder of the band is the lead songwriter and also plays guitars, mandolin and vocals. A resident of Valley Falls, McKnight is also an doctor specializing in audiology, working at Tallgrass, Balance and Physical Therapy Clinic in Topeka.
In a recent phone interview, McKnight reminisced about his younger days and his life in music with his two brothers, growing up in Savannah, Mo. He said they began playing music at a very young age and were in several bands.
“Our parents planted this seed and were very supportive of us, letting us know they believed we could do anything,” he said. “My Dad said music was something to enjoy your entire life and was totally about having fun. They said it enough we believed it.”
By his late 20s — after college — McKnight and his wife Jan were living in Nashville. McKnight was playing night after night with his brothers and other musicians and then one day he was ready for a change.
“I was just done,” he said.
He made the decision to return to college for a medical degree and decided to also focus on writing songs and performing more local. He graduated from the University of Kansas Medical Center and completed doctoral studies in Audiology at the University of Florida. For the past 25 years, he has specialized in dizziness and balance disorders.
While McKnight was earning degrees and raising a family, he couldn’t leave his music behind. He focused some time on continuing his songwriting, along with performing more locally.
It was McKnight’s medical connections that brought some of the other founding members of True North together so many years ago.
It was 20 years ago, that McKnight was found playing for the Hiawatha band The Reverand CMB — which included Crosby Gernon, whose brother Craig Gernon McKnight knew through medical connections in Topeka.
“Long story short, they needed a bass player and he (Crosby) called and I played bass for them a couple years,” he said.
It was through The Reverand CMB that McKnight came to know Hiawatha native Brian Soden and Horton native Garrett Rake — other original founding members of True North.
The rest is history as they say.
The band True North has been performing together since 2002 with concert appearances through middle America and opening for acts such as Miranda Lambert, The Band Perry, Darius Rucker and Cross Canadian Ragweed.
McKnight said those early years the band played a lot in not only Kansas, but Nebraska, Colorado, Oklahoma and Missouri. Rake went off to the military and once he returned, True North set about touring for the next 4 years.
“From about 2008 to 2012 we were just playing a lot,” McKnight said. “Honestly, if there was a music festival or state fair somewhere we were playing it.”
In 2012, McKnight said reality set in. Many of the band members were actively raising families and they made a decision to stop playing out so much and spend more time in the studio. This lasted several years and into the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the height of the pandemic, True North presented several live-stream shows called “Live From the Attic” for friends and fans to enjoy while staying home.
The album “Songs From the Attic” was recorded January-June at McKnight’s home studio. Part of the collection of songs was co-written by Gerry Monks, accomplished musician/writer who is coordinator for the Nashville Songwriters Association International Kansas City chapter.
The songs were written for this project and designed for vinyl record listening enjoyment, with an overall theme of the album “growing up, living and aging in small town America.” Most of the album was recorded live, with band members sitting in a circle and working out the arrangements in an “unplugged” sort of feel.
Soden, a serious rocker as McKnight calls him, took a hiatus from this unplugged version, “but is a dear friend and always welcome back.”
Other band members include Rake — keyboards, accordion, electric guitar and vocals; Rick McKnight (Gary’s brother) on bass, Keith Broxterman on drums and percussion and Highland native Will Gladhart on fiddle and violin.
In a sneak peek at the album, some of the song selections include “Hotel Josephine,” written about the historic hotel in downtown Holton and featuring the violin for a melancholy feel. “Beautiful Mistake” is written by McKnight and his grandson about how Gary and Jan McKnight met. “Midwestern” is a signature song about smalltown Middle America and was written by McKnight after he attended a dinner party in Los Angeles.
Another selection is entitled “Ghosts of My Hometown” and is about the people and the town of Valley Falls, focusing on smalltown friendships, places and experiences that make people from the Midwest “who we are.”
“Just Because” is a nod to the crooners that our parents listened to and “Built to Last” is a nod to the 1960s vehicles and farm imagery. “Christmas Tree on Main Street” is a sentimental love song for smalltown America.
“So many of these songs are about life in smalltown America,” McKnight said.
With the release of “Songs From the Attic,” True North is starting to book shows again — probably not to the extent they once did. But McKnight said they want to focus on having fun with this music.
In the past 20 years, True North band members have had long road trips, long gigs in front of thousands of people and had the opportunity to open for major recording artists.
“We did enough of those and while I won’t say we won’t do another big show, we prefer to play for 100 people,” McKnight said. “We want to have fun, and feeling like we played well. It’s one of those things when you finish and people feel better than when they came, then we did our job.”
Find True North at their website, where the album and other merchandise can be found, at www.truenorthks.com. True North can also be found on Spotify and iTunes.
