The TUBACHRISTMAS concert in Hiawatha is set for noon on Saturday, Dec. 11 this year — carrying on a tradition started nearly 30 years ago by a Hiawatha couple.
The first TUBACHRISTMAS kicked off in 1993 in Hiawatha, founded by Jerry Speidel, a tuba enthusiast and French horn player, and Kevin Pennel, the Hiawatha schools band instructor at the time. They joined in the national event and brought in David Reiter, band instructor from Mound City, Mo., as conductor of the event.
In 2018 — the 25th year — Jerry Speidel passed away and his wife, Carol, picked up the reigns to continue the tradition her husband so loved. The event took a break in 2020 for COVID, as did many events, and this past year Carol Speidel also passed away.
Hiawatha schools band instructor Jarod Estrada has jumped in with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau to help carry on the tradition by organizing this year’s event.
The TUBACHRISTMAS concerts were started in 1973 by tuba player and teacher Harvey Philips, who died in October 2010. All of the TUBACHRISTMAS concerts were inspired to honor his teacher, William Bell, who was born in 1902 on Christmas.
The first TUBACHRISTMAS concert was in 1974 in Rockefeller Plaza, New York. Annually, there are around 275 concerts in the United States and additional ones in Canada and Switzerland. Hiawatha’s concert is one of several concerts in Kansas communities that will be held throughout the month of December.
There is also not a cost to participate — the HCVB covers the cost of the registration fee — and the event is free to the public.
Anyone wanting to participate in the TUBACHRISTMAS concert can come at 10 a.m. the morning of Saturday, Dec. 11 for practice on the first floor of the Brown County Courthouse. David Reiter will return as conductor of the event.
Anyone who plays a euphonium, or any low brass instrument, is welcome to perform in the concert. For more information on TUBACHRISTMAS, go to the website tubachristmas.com, contact the HCVB at 742-7136 or band instructor Jarod Estrada at jestrada@usd415.org.
