Sunday was a perfect fall day in Hiawatha for the Hiawatha Parks and Recreation's 5th Annual Turkey Trot 5K & Mile Fun Run.
HP&R Director Stacy Jasper said 93 came out to run, walk and trot. Jasper said this year's events included not only the races, but a hot chocolate bar, snacks and a fun new addition this year with a post-race yoga session with Becky Shamburg.
Mile winners were 1-Lily Gatz, 2-Gavin Chandler and 3-Jeff Moore. The 5K winners were 1-Jake Robidoux, 2-Jordan Hodge and 3-Jim Robidoux. The Turkey Trot winners were: 1-Jorda Hodge - 3 seconds, 2-Tim Enneking and Molly Kinkead Wollenberg - 21 seconds and Konner Chandler - +24 seconds.
