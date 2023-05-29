After months of planning, local community action organization, Atchison United, announced an exciting addition to the Atchison Juneteenth festivities happening on June 9-10.

The world-famous Tuskegee Airmen National Historical Museum will be conducting a flyover of LFM Park in Atchison at noon on June 10 with a vintage WW II airplane followed by a presentation on the history of the Tuskegee Airmen by Museum President, Dr. Brian Smith.

