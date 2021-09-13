The Hiawatha Police Department concluded an investigation into allegations of illegal narcotics activity in the residents of 708 Iowa, Hiawatha.
Chief John Defore said officers were able to develop probable cause and obtained a search warrant on Sept. 13, which was executed after noon on that day.
Upon completion of the search warrant, both of the home’s occupants were arrested - Ashley R. Sowders, 33, and Colby M. Sowders, 29, both on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Officers also located and seized suspected stolen property in the residence.
Chief Defore said if anyone has information on crime in our community, they are urged to contact the Hiawatha Police Department 742-2156 or Brown County 911 Dispatch and request to speak to a Hiawatha Police Officer.
"It is everyone’s responsibility to report crime," he said. "We want to work with you."
Chief Defore said this case is part of an ongoing investigation.
