A collision following a police pursuit in Brown County ended up injuring two people.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, the collision occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday. Billy Archie, 41, of Lake, Miss., was driving his vehicle eastbound on K-20 Highway, being pursued by law enforcement, when his vehicle struck the rear of an eastbound pickup truck at the junction of 5th Avenue West, Horton.
Archie and a passenger in his vehicle, 24-year-old Bridgette Mercado, of San
Antonio, Texas, were transported to the Hiawatha Community Hospital. According to the KHP report, Mercado suffered suspected serious injuries and Archie suspected
minor injuries.
The driver of the pickup, Jay Mohr, 57, of Platte City, Mo., was not
hurt. Both drivers and the passenger were all wearing seatbelts.
There were no details concerning the reason for the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.