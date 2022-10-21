Fire image

Fire courtesy of MGM

 Fire courtesy of MGM

The Brown County Sheriff reported Friday morning that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the arson involving a Brown County patrol car last month.

Sheriff John Merchant said an extensive investigation was launched into the arson involving a Sheriff's patrol vehicle that occurred Sept. 6 at Third and Miami in Hiawatha.

