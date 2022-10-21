top story Two juveniles arrested in connection with arson By Joey May Hiawatha World Joey May Author email Oct 21, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Fire courtesy of MGM Fire courtesy of MGM Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Brown County Sheriff reported Friday morning that two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the arson involving a Brown County patrol car last month.Sheriff John Merchant said an extensive investigation was launched into the arson involving a Sheriff's patrol vehicle that occurred Sept. 6 at Third and Miami in Hiawatha."An extensive investigation was launched that included Hiawatha Police Department, Kansas Fire Marshals office, Brown County Sheriffs office, Brown County Attorneyand KBI. immediately following the occurrence," said Sheriff Merchant. "Many leads were reported and followed up on by all agencies which resulted in hundreds of hours of investigations."Sheriff Merchant said that based upon the investigation, two juveniles - age 14 and 16 - were arrested and transported to Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center where they remain in custody."I would like to thank the public for their assistance and support during this investigation," he said. More from this section Heidi Klum says new Halloween costume will be so claustrophobic she may need medical attention Ruxolitinib Cream Results in Greater Repigmentation in Vitiligo Bob Dylan thanks fans for being ‘music and art lovers’ on new tour Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joey May Author email Follow Joey May Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Latest News Two juveniles arrested in connection with arson Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian Shefferd Hiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Becky Shamburg HCVB gearing up for 108th Annual Halloween Frolic Fall harvest rolling along for local farmers Space of Love has ribbon cutting to celebrate opening Women in Ag back by popular demand Blue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown Hiawatha Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHiawatha mural is talk of the townNeosho County attorney faces criminal investigation by state authorities, scrutiny by local leadersTerrified, disheartened and confused, Democrats running for Kansas House face threatsBlue Moon set to open Nov. 1 in downtown HiawathaMore injuries haunt Hawks in Marysville lossFSA members receive awardsSupporting Brian ShefferdHiawatha Mayor Candidate Profile - Brian ShefferdSchool board members talk football injuriesReader expresses concern over candidate Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page. Submit your news
