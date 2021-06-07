Someone went on a spray painting spree around town late Thursday night and the results were shocking Friday morning.
Expletives, inappropriate words and even racially derogatory terms were spray painted in black in very high traffic areas around the Walking Trail, Aquatic Center and pool, Fisher Center and even some on school property. There were some other areas of town where some of the criminal damage also appeared.
City crews and other volunteers began working with power washers to try and remove the spray paint.
Police began taking photos of all of the damage Friday morning and posted a public service announcement asking the public's assistance for information leading to finding the perpetrators.
"As you may have read on our Facebook page, our office received a tip from a local citizen that aided in the arrest of two juvenile males," said Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore.
Chief Defore said criminal charges are being forwarded to the Brown County Attorney for his consideration.
"We are always grateful for community input and assistance," Chief Defore said. "Crime prevention and apprehension is done through a partnership between law enforcement and the community that we proudly serve. Together, we continue to strengthen our great community."
