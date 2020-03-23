Two local businesses have teamed up to offer care packages to the elderly in the Hiawatha community.
Weather Tech renovations of Hiawatha and BBCC properties have teamed up to put together care packages for elderly in the community.
Office manager Angela Entrikin said they have handed out 70 so far and will continue to do so until supplies run out.
It will be one package per household and supplies are limited so they ask that these packets only be requested for elderly households that are truly in need.
If anyone would like to donate items to the care packages, donations can be dropped off at 817 Oregon in Hiawatha. Donations can include toilet paper, Kleenex, hand soap and dish soap. In addition, some shelf stable grocery items have been donated as well.
Entrikin said they will continue to accept donations and as long as they have those coming in, they will be making care packages.
She said if local senior citizens are unable to get out, they can call (785) 740-7663 and there are volunteers who would be happy to deliver them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.