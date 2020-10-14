Two local tribes were awarded funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development for infrastructure improvements.
The USDA Rural Development State Director for Kansas Lynne Hinrichsen announced that USDA is investing $50,000 toward improved stormwater and sewer systems for the Sac and Fox Nation's tribal facilities in Reserve.
“Community facilities are necessary to serve citizens and for communities to thrive,” Hinrichsen said. “Our Sac and Fox partners must have proper facilities free from flooding and water damage. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to rural communities like the Sac and Fox Nation and their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The Sac and Fox Nation will use a $50,000 grant to install a 120-gallon lift station and over 500 feet of new piping to connect to the existing Yellow Earth drain field. The proposed stormwater solutions are to construct new retaining walls, concrete trickle channel, interceptor ditch, surface water drainage system and roof drains. The improvements will benefit nearly 200 people in the Brown County area. This community facilities partnership is made possible by the additional contribution by the Sac and Fox Nation of $16,900.
Hinrichsen also announced the USDA is investing $61,100 for sanitation purposes for the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska.
“Proper community infrastructure equipment is necessary for communities to provide essential public services,” Hinrichsen said. “Rural communities rely on modern infrastructure to conduct basic civic function to their citizens. Under the leadership of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and Deputy Under Secretary for Rural Development Bette Brand, USDA is dedicated to rural communities like the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and their long-term commitments to economic prosperity; because when rural America prospers, all of America prospers.”
The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska will use a $61,100 Community Facilities Grant to assist with the purchase of a sanitation truck. The Tribe currently has two older sanitation trucks that are no longer reliable and need significant repairs. This project will allow the tribe to purchase a new vehicle that will be used as the primary waste disposal vehicle. This new vehicle will serve nearly 12,700 people in the area, both tribal and non-tribal, with improved sanitation services. This civic improvement is made possible with a $113,750 contribution from the Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska from its own resources.
Rural Development funding for these projects was made available through the $150 million in grants included in the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act that President Trump signed into law on June 6, 2019. These grants are to help eligible rural communities continue their recovery from the devastating effects of natural disasters.
These investments were made through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program and can be used to build or upgrade schools, libraries, clinics and public safety facilities.
