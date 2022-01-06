Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse reports two men escaped a burning vehicle following a single vehicle rollover west of Denison on K-16 Hwy near 198th Road Thursday morning.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injury accident with two people entrapped and on fire west of Denison around 8:40 A.M. The Holton Fire Department, Jackson County EMS and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. Upon arrival by responders, the pickup truck was fully engulfed with flames.
Both men had been trapped in the vehicle when a passerby stopped and helped remove the windshield, rescuing both men. One man was transported by EMS to Holton Community Hospital and with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. The other man was treated on scene and refused further treatment.
