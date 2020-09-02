Two additional COVID-19 related deaths have been announced this week, bringing the total to 3 in Brown County.
The Brown County Health Department announced the first death late last week - an individual over the age of 65. No additional information was available.
On Wednesday evening, the Health Department published an updated on cases with a notice that two additional deaths due to COVID-19 had been recorded in Brown County. Both residents were over 60 years of age, but no additional details will be given.
"We continue to urge our residents to protect themselves by staying home when they are ill, washing their hands often, practicing social distancing and wearing masks when they are unable to safely distance themselves from others," read a statement from the Health Department.
County numbers had risen to 77 as of Wednesday evening, with a total of 1,271 total tests conducted and 2 currently hospitalized. Sixty-one patients had recovered.
In a breakdown of the case count by age:
* age 0-9 - seven
* age 10-17 - ten
* age 18-24 - six
* age 25-34 - nineteen
* age 35-44 - seven
* age 45-54 - nine
* age 55-64 - eleven
* age 65-74 - six
* age 75-84 - one
* age 85 and older - one
In statewide cases, there are 43,940 positive as of Wednesday evening with 2,361 hospitalizations and 458 statewide deaths. Negative tests total 375,307.
