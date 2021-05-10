Pavement marking replacement on U.S. 36 is scheduled to begin on Friday, May 7, weather permitting. The work will start at the Nemaha/Brown county line, go east through Brown County, and end just east of the Doniphan/Brown county line, covering approximately 25 miles.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, work zones will stretch up to three miles at a time. Traffic will be restricted to one lane and will be directed by a pilot car, flaggers, signs and cones. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 15 minutes and add extra time in their travel schedules.
Work will take place Monday through Saturday during daytime hours and is expected to be completed by mid-May. Century Fence of Pewaukee, Wis., is the contractor on the $371,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
