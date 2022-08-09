Union Pacific Railroad will close and replace its crossing on U.S. 36 near Baileyville in Nemaha County this weekend. Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, and is expected to be complete by 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.
The roadway will be closed to all traffic at the railroad crossing. Motorists can follow the signed detour using K-99, K-9 and K-63.
