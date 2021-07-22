Repair work on two bridges in Brown County is scheduled to begin Monday, July 26, weather permitting. The bridges are located on U.S. 73 just south of Reserve.
According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and controlled by a temporary traffic signal. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 10 minutes.
Work will take place Monday through Friday during daylight hours, and is expected to be completed by November.
PCI Roads, LLC, of Topeka is the contractor on the $840,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.
