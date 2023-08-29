The Morrill Public Library of Hiawatha announced a new Ukulele Workshop, set for Thursday, Oct. 5.
The workshop will be at 7 p.m. at the library's large downstairs meeting room and is in memory of long-time Brown County language arts educator and lover of music, Jim Babcock.
Friend Susan Bryant said several of Babcock's friends went together to purchase six ukulele sets that include a ukulele, electronic tuners, an instruction booklet with access to an online tutorial and a carry bag. Bryant said they donated two sets to the Horton High School, where Babcock taught for many years, two to the Horton Public Library and two to the Morrill Public Library.
"Several people contributed money to purchase the instruments in his memory," Bryant said, noting that Babcock always encouraged beginning instrumentalists. "Since ukulele is one of the easiest stringed instruments for a beginner to learn and be successful playing, Jim's friends and family see this project as a way to continue his musical energy."
The sets will soon be available for checkout to Morrill Public Library patrons and anyone interested is encouraged to come to the workshop to learn a little about the ukulele - including tuning, simple cords and songs and learn about online resources.
Bryant said she hopes this workshop is just the beginning for people interested in learning the ukulele and hopes to have future workshops and potential jam sessions.
Stop by the Morrill Public Library at 431 Oregon St., Hiawatha or call 785-742-3831 to inquire about checking out a ukulele set. Everyone interested in learning about the ukulele is encouraged to come to the Oct. 5 workshop.
