The United Methodist Church group in Powhattan, Netawaka, Horton and Whiting is welcoming a new pastor.
On Sunday, Pastor Nicholas Marsh will be starting his service over these churches.
The Whiting & Netawaka churches will be joining together for worship at 8:30 a.m., alternating between Netawaka and Whiting monthly. July services will be in Netawaka, August in Whiting.
Service at Powhattan UMC will begin at 9:45 a.m. and worship at Horton UMC will be at 11:15 a.m. Everyone is welcome to join worship.
Pastor Marsh was a lay speaker for several years before becoming a pastor. He attended the Saint Paul School of Theology in Leawood, Kan. He has served as a pastor at Ozawkie UMC, Winchester UMC, Cummings UMC and New Covenant UMC in Nortonville. He also served as Visitation Minister at Susanna Wesley UMC in Topeka.
Pastor Marsh and his wife, Karen, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4. They have a son, Nicholas II, and twin girls – Kaitlin and Olivia. (Kaitlin is just three minutes older than Olivia.) They have one grandchild, Paige Marsh, who is five years old.
