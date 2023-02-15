The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and were addressed by Water & Lights Superintendent Brad Scott on upcoming lead and copper pipe regulations. Scott reported that the new clean water initiative will require cities to report on the number of lead and copper pipes in use, and to replace a certain percentage per year based on the percentage of lead or copper pipes running to residences in the city.
Locating and determining the number of old pipes will be the difficult part of the process, as any any reported as unknown will be assumed to be lead and therefore increase the percentage that will need to be replaced each year. Scott said that members of his department will check records and drawings where available, as well visit with former members of the department to get verification where possible. Addresses with no records or other verification may require the City to reach out to the property owners to check their access pipes to see which material they are made of in hopes of identifying the majority of pipes in town. The job will be extensive, and Scott assured the Commission that he is already making plans to get the process underway.
Scott also discussed the water tower maintenance contact, and asked the Commission to approve the 10-year contract with Veolia, which will begin at $54,616 in 2023, with 5% annual increase. Scott shared that while the city hoped to save money by changing companies, with the upcoming painting project, the cost worked out to be much more with different companies. The Commission approved the recommended contract with Veolia.
The Commission agreed to a 5-year agreement with the USD 415 Clay Target Team for use of the airport grounds. City Administrator Becky Berger stated that sponsors of the team would like to talk in the future about putting a facility in place that would allow the team to compete officially at that location, rather than in Falls City.
*Laura Tollefson was appointed for a three-year term to the Land Bank Board of Trustees.
*Dominic Grier was selected as the KRWA Voting Delegate, with Ryan Smith selected as the alternate.
*Berger informed the Commission that the Kansas Gas Service will be performing work in the alley between Oregon and Delaware Streets from 1st to 9th Street, beginning sometime in late March or early April.
*Berger also announced that the city will hold a contest to update the town's logo.
*Mayor Becky Shamburg shared that the HHS girls basketball team will be celebrating their 50-year anniversary at Tuesday night's game.
*Commissioner Brian Shefferd thanked John Schuetz, who is retiring, for his years of owning and operating a business in Hiawatha. Shefferd stated that Schuetz Tool & Die will be closing when the owner retires.
*The Commission held an Executive Session, with no action taken.
*The Consent Agenda was approved, which included bond payments to the Kansas State Treasurer in the amounts of $2,343.75 and $65,070.00, payments to Western Consultants for CDBG Grant assistance in the amount of $3,765.00 and $20,400.00, payment to Hiawatha Hotel for Guest Tax in the amount of $83,054.30, payment to Mitra Developers for 2022 CID Sales Tax in the amount of $32,363.93, payment to Morrill Public Library for the county property distribution in the amount of $103,675.28, payment to Olsson Associates in the amount of $11,760.00, payment to Rainbow Fireworks for the 2023 firework display deposit in the amount of $7,250.00, payment to Resource West Inc for the deposit on the evaporation equipment for the Water Treatment Plant lagoons in the amount of $22,625.37, payment to KDHE for sewer loan repayment in the amount of $32,150.07, payment to the Frances Plamann Charitable Trust for annual reimbursement of insurance premiums in the amount of $11,756.00, utility deposit refunds and credits, a sewer rate adjustment for Hiawatha Auto & Welding in the amount of $193.13, and allowing a controlled burn of Bill McCauley's property in coordination with the Fire Chief.
