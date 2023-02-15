Clock Tower

Photos by Joey May

A large flag was draped on the front of City Hall, located in the Clock Tower building in downtown Hiawatha.

 Photos by Joey May

The Hiawatha City Commission met on Monday evening, and were addressed by Water & Lights Superintendent Brad Scott on upcoming lead and copper pipe regulations.  Scott reported that the new clean water initiative will require cities to report on the number of lead and copper pipes in use, and to replace a certain percentage per year based on the percentage of lead or copper pipes running to residences in the city.

Locating and determining the number of old pipes will be the difficult part of the process, as any any reported as unknown will be assumed to be lead and therefore increase the percentage that will need to be replaced each year.  Scott said that members of his department will check records and drawings where available, as well visit with former members of the department to get verification where possible.  Addresses with no records or other verification may require the City to reach out to the property owners to check their access pipes to see which material they are made of in hopes of identifying the majority of pipes in town.  The job will be extensive, and Scott assured the Commission that he is already making plans to get the process underway.

