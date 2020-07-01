The Brown County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday morning that a missing aluminum ramp reported missing Tuesday has been located.
According to the sheriff, at approximately 10 a.m. a 10-12 foot aluminum ramp used for deliveries, fell off of a delivery truck on West Oregon Street near US 36 Highway. The delivery driver did not notice this and a very short time later, an eyewitness noticed a man driving a green Chevrolet long bed pickup, approximate 2004 year, jumped out and threw the ramp in the bed of the pickup and drove east down Oregon street.
On Wednesday, Sheriff John Merchant reported that a "Good Samaritan" returned the ramp that had been reported missing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.