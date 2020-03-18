The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday afternoon that there are now 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kansas, including one death.
In a news release from KDHE, the department said it continues to closely monitor an outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel coronavirus named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The outbreak first started in Wuhan, China, but cases have been identified around the world, including in the United States.
The first case in the U.S. was announced Jan. 21.
In Kansas, KDHE announced there were several new positive cases today. Residents of other states tested in Kansas are counted in their residential state's numbers by the CDC and are not included in Kansas numbers. Those are one positive from Oregon and one from Missouri, testing positive in Ford and Miami counties.
According to test results updated at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, there have been 21 positive, including one death. In a break down per county, Johnson County has 11 confirmed cases, Wyandotte County 5, Leavenworth 2, Butler, Douglas and Franklin counties one each.
In KDHE's response, on March 15, new guidance on quarantine recommendations for those who have traveled is available on the website at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
In addition, KDHE has created a toolkit of Kansas-specific guidance to help local public health departments engage with their community partners on COVID-19 planning at www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus. New information is added daily.
KDHE has staff monitoring phones 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday at 1-866-534-3463 and an email for general inquiries at COVID-10@KS.gov. Please note contact numbers are for general questions and cannot provide anyone with medical evaluations.
Anyone who is feeling ill is advised to please stay home and call a healthcare provider.
