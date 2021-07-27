A 6-year-old Sabetha girl has passed away due to injuries received from a semi-vehicle crash on Sunday evening at the junction of Highway 75 and 260th Road.
Highway 75 was closed for several hours Sunday evening, following the crash — where a semi hit a small car turning east onto 260th — near the All-Star Convenience and El Canelo restaurant turn southeast of Sabetha about 7 p.m.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash report, a 1973 Volkswagen driven by Heidi Nichols, 27, of Sabetha was traveling southbound on U.S. 75 and had stopped to wait to take a left turn onto 260th Road when it was struck from behind by a semi.
The driver of the 2019 Volvo semi was Catrina May Weathersett, 36, of Texas. She was not injured.
Nichols was taken to the Sabetha Community Hospital with suspected serious injury and it is not noted on the KHP crash report whether she was wearing a seatbelt. A 6-year-old passenger in her vehicle was Taya Mooney, who was transported to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City with suspected serious injury. In a report updated by Wednesday morning, it was noted that Mooney had died from her injuries. According to the KHP crash report, she was not wearing a safety restraint.
Another passenger in the vehicle was Emery Mooney, age 7, who had suspected minor injury according to the report, but was not transported to the hospital.
