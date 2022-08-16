Four hundred miles of treasures awaits those eager hunters on the third weekend of September.
The U.S. 36 Highway Association is again sponsoring the U.S. 36 Treasure Hunt Sept. 15, 16 and 17 all across Kansas. The association partners with local chambers and cities to promote the event as they combine with citywide garage sales in several locations.
Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau Administrator Sarah Kleopfer said in Hiawatha, the Treasure Hunt maps will be printed and be available at the Chamber office, 801 Oregon St., along with both Casey's locations, Cenex and City Hall. The date to be on the printed map is Sept. 8. However, Kleopfer said new additions can be added to the U.S. 36 Highway Association website and online maps until Sept. 15.
On the website — www.ushwy36.com — click on Brown County to find local stops. Also check out the food and lodging options listed for each county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.