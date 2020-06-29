On Thursday June 25, for the first time in 107 yrs. The US 36 Highway Association Board held its annual meeting, via ZOOM! In the face of challenges with economy and travel, this organization knows how to adapt and use technology to keep the momentum and support going across the thirteen counties of Kansas!
The Board elected two new officers: Bill Phillipi, President of Marysville ; and Vice President Kylee Luckeroth of Seneca. In addition to Kylee's being Seneca Chamber Director, she has represented Nemaha County on the US 36 Board since 2014. The Association Welcomed four new board members from the following counties, 1). Doniphan - Leah B. Johnson, Director of Economic Development of Doniphan County, 2). Brown – Sarah Kleopfer, Director Hiawatha Chamber, 3). Marshall – Katelyn Tommer, Director Marysville Chamber, and 4). Waylon Sheetz, Director of the Belleville Chamber.
Guest speakers for this year's meeting included:
Jeff Stewart, KDOT's District #3 Engineer, who provided updates on KDOT and road work projects scheduled in District #1, #2 and #3 along US 36 across Kansas. Bob Frohoff, Marketing Consultant with ADSposure of Kansas City, inspired the group with thinking positive in light of the 2020 Challenges . Allan Ferguson, author of "Route 36 Ohio to Colorado – America's Heartland Highway", shared how he promotes using US 36, through awareness of the historical benefits and less congested highway. Lori Ann Nickell of Norton, presented information on conducting a "Flip 36" Fund-raiser during the annual Treasure Hunt. More than fun, it challenges people to think outside the box while benefiting the community. Robert Strevey, US 36 Board member of Norcatur, Kan., updated the group on US 36 Museum Exhibits and plans for the future. Currently, Bob is looking for license plates from each of the counties along US 36. Bob Strevey's contact information is listed on the Decatur County page of the website. www.ushwy36.com
The board agreed that in light of Covid-19, each town should decide and organize Treasure Hunt as it best serves that community. Chamber Directors and town Coordinators participating towns will submit Maps and sales list locations to the US 36 office for uploading to the website www.ushwy36.com – We do look forward to a successful 15th Year Event!
