The USD 113 School Board overturned last week's vote on "optional masks only" to approve a new mask-wearing policy this week.
According to the Sabetha Heraldn, the board met in a special meeting Monday night and approved 6-1 to adopt the "USD 113 Practical Mask Plan." The plan outlines acceptable times for each grade when masks will be worn and times when they would not be required.
School officials said as a general rule, masks won't be required if students or adults are able to maintain 6 feet of social distancing. Masks are required for students on all district transportation or at the request of a responsible adult.
USD 113 students, which include schools in Sabetha, Axtell and Wetmore are set to return to school next week. School officials said concern from parents led the board to readdress the mask mandate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.