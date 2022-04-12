The Hiawatha USD 415 School Board met Monday night and following a closed door session voted to hire Danielle Dierenfeldt as the new principal for the 2022-23 academic year at Hiawatha Elementary.
Dierenfeldt will replace current principal Paul Carver, whose resignation was approved at last month's regular board meeting.
Dierenfeldt comes to Hiawatha from Savannah, Mo., schools where she currently teaches second grade. This is her first administration position and her other teaching experience includes Special Education, along with firs and third grade classes in St. Joseph, Mo.
Also following the 20-minute Executive Session that ended Monday night's meeting, the board voted to offer Emily Chandler a Title teaching position at the elementary and to hire Carey McFann as HHS Social Studies teacher for the 2022-2023 School Year.
The board also approved the resignation of kindergarten teacher Jamie Van Peursem.
