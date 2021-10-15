My name is Jacquie Kerl, and I am married to Mark (HHS Class of 2001 Graduate) and we have a 9-year-old daughter, that is a fourth grader at Hiawatha Elementary School. I have a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and will graduate in December 2021 with my Master’s in Business Administration (MBA). I have worked in post-secondary education for over fifteen years in varying roles in financial aid, compliance, and academics. Prior to that I worked in law enforcement and served in the US Air Force. I have a long history of volunteer service including Ducks Unlimited, St. Ann’s, and hunter’s education.
1. In my opinion, one of the biggest challenges that is facing USD415 is employee retention. Retention of faculty and staff is imperative to the overall outcomes of the district. Other issues facing the school district include life after COVID-19 and the financial well-being of the district.
2. The financial challenges faced by many public schools is due to a decreasing tax base and less funding from the state and federal governments. There are multiple approaches that can be taken to overcome gaps in funding, such as grants, public fundraising, and private financing. These approaches can be used independently or in conjunction with one another.
3. Long term, I would love to see USD 415 as one of the top districts in Kansas, not just from a completion perspective, but also from an employee satisfaction and retention perspective. There are many avenues to improving employee satisfaction and retention, that I have both implemented and experienced in my professional life.
4. In any business, one must weigh the costs and benefits of expansion. There needs to be a positive return on investment. The board would need to review the status of the district’s facilities, costs for improvements as compared to costs of new building. As a member of the board, I believe it is part of our duty to ensure the safety and well-being of not just our students but our staff as well. It is not a decision to be made lightly.
5. I perceive my role as a board member to be one in which I represent the interests of the citizens I serve. To best represent those interest, I will listen to all patrons who have concerns, ideas, suggestions, and questions. I will communicate openly and honestly.
6. I am the best candidate for this position because I am fair, consistent, and compassionate. I have years of progressive leadership roles and experience in change management. I am a servant leader and dedicated to the future of our community.
