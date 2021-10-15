I grew up in Hiawatha and graduated with the class of 1999. I earned my bachelor degree from Kansas State in Milling Science and Management. After graduating college I worked for Cereal Food Processors in Kansas City where I supervised the flour production. After Cereal Foods I worked in supply chain management at the Harley Davidson assembly plant in Kansas City. In 2015 we moved back to Hiawatha and I started working for Howards Farms and also started operating my own farm ground. My wife Mikaela and I have 3 boys, Wyatt 9, Jackson 7 and Cade 7, who are all students at HES.
1. A few challenges I see within the school district are teacher/employee retention, student retention and facility upgrades and improvements.
2. We will always have financial challenges pop up that need to be addressed and navigate though them the best we can. One financial challenge I’ve been following lately is State and Federal funding and schools potentially having to follow mandates to receive funding.
3. A long-term goal for the district would be to increase and stabilize enrollment and keep planning for facility improvements and position our district to continue to be strong for years to come.
4. In regards to long-term facility expansion — I’m for facility expansion that is needed. Having facilities that are updated and well maintained help with recruiting and retaining teachers and students.
5. A role of a board member is to be one that is open and willing to hear concerns from the community and district employees and students. To make the best decision with information we have and continue to move forward.
6. If I am elected — I care very much about the success of our district and want our students and teachers to be successful. I’m willing to listen and discuss any changes or improvements that need to be made.
