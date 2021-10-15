Emily and I have son Jake at home and three adult children married and off of the payroll! I am a proud 1982 graduate of HHS where I was elected NHS president, volunteered as yearbook editor, and set the school record in the 3200 meter run: academics, service to others, and activities are essential for successful students and schools. I attended Coe College in Iowa and stayed in Iowa working for UPS followed by thirty years of teaching and coaching. In 2009, I created Robidoux Country Kennels, a dog-boarding business, on our Iowa farmstead. In 2019, I created Ankeny Bike Club, a 501©3 nonprofit that gave away fifty bikes that year. I now teach Spanish at Falls City High School after returning to live in my hometown for a variety of reasons including enrolling Jake at USD 415.
Academics first! I support the Kansas Department of Education’s “Vision for Education” to “lead the world in the success of every student”, which means that we must work diligently with each student to differentiate an individual plan of study to ensure future success.
1. A real challenge is the shortage of teachers, and USD 415 has endured several unfilled positions recently. We must recruit our top USD 415 students early in high school to a Grow Your Own teacher preparation program to encourage them to return to Hiawatha after college to be our next generation of teachers and leaders.
2. USD 415 is in a positive financial position thanks to the responsible stewardship of the board and superintendent. I appreciate Mr. Moser’s creative use of ESSER funds to hire additional staff to mitigate the losses to student learning from COVID. I recently attended the public budget hearing when the board voted to reduce the tax rate to maintain “budget neutral” due to increased property valuations. The fairly recent Kansas “budget neutral” law does create more work for individual school districts because it requires each district to more closely monitor the annual budget. I will encourage our board to set a legislative priority to vigorously lobby our local legislators to fully fund public education so that we may continue to dig out of the financial debacle created by the disastrous Brownback experiment.
3. I will continue to focus on the current long term goals of Student Learning and Success, Teacher Retention, Community Engagement, and Facilities as the stated goals of USD 415 as submitted to the Kansas Department of Education. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize of student achievement and success!
4. I prefer no debt. USD 415 pays $765,000 annually on the $6.5 million bond used to update mechanical systems. I am thankful that recently the board approved a plan to accelerate those payments to save $265,000. USD 415 has the positive cash flow to accelerate debt reduction. With less debt, we can use more cash flow for deferred maintenance to current facilities. The very first board subcommittee that I would propose is a Facilities Committee to develop an evolving ten-year plan for maintenance and facility expansion.
5. A board member sets policy, oversees the budget, and hires administration to operate the school district. I have attended every board meeting since they reopened to the public to learn about policy and budget. I look forward to visiting with patrons about moving forward with USD 415 priorities. As I have campaigned, I ask “What does USD 415 do well, and what could we improve?” And I have learned from patrons that the teachers are the top celebration at USD 415! Hooray for teachers!
6. I have 32 years of direct experience in education as a classroom teacher: it is my passion! I attended the majority of board meetings in the district in which we lived since 2009, and I served on various committees including the Finance Committee that reported directly to the school board.
I will represent the constituents with common sense and not a narrow political or personal agenda. I listened to the constituents in May when I walked the neighborhoods and visited with voters to earn fifty signatures to get on the ballot. I was the only candidate to get on the ballot by visiting with the voters: every other candidate paid $20 to the county clerk to get on the ballot. So I saved $20 while listening to the voters which proves that I am a fiscal conservative who will do the leg work. Kansans Can and Ad Astra per Aspera! Go RedHawks!
