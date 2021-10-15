My family and I moved to Hiawatha just over two years ago. We bought our house in August 2019 and moved in three days before the start of that school year. My wife—Jen—and I have four children, three of whom still live at home and are students of USD 415. Ati is a Senior, Eli is a sophomore, and Malachi is an eighth grader. Also living with us is Jen’s mom, Linda.
I was born and raised in Utah and all four of our children were born there as well. Our family then lived in Texas for nearly six years, where our oldest son—Thaddeus—graduated from high school and joined the United States Air Force. We are so proud of him and the sacrifice he is making for our country. The following year we were brought to Kansas by Wenger Manufacturing who hired me as their Director of Procurement. We are so grateful for the opportunity to be here; we absolutely love Hiawatha.
I have a Master’s in Business Administration, which has helped my career while working for many industry leaders such as Liberty Safe, O.F. Mossberg & Sons, Merrick Pet Care, and now Wenger Manufacturing. Throughout our journeys, our kids have attended schools of various sizes, ethnic make-up, social/economic classes, and skillsets. We’ve had many opportunities to experience firsthand the beauty and diversity of this great country, and we value all the friendships we have made.
1. Some of the biggest challenges I see within our district are discipline and staffing. I see conflict between faculty and administration, and as a community we need to address this so our children can have the best learning environment possible. Our educators are not able to give the students the education they deserve, and our students deserve better opportunities than what they are receiving.
2. District finances should be focused on bringing in the best teachers and staff and providing programs that allow our children to grow and reach for the stars (as our Kansas state motto proclaims “Ad Astra Per Aspera”). When the morale within the district improves and our children begin to love school and to excel the rest will fall into place.
3. My long-term goal is to help provide a stable and healthy environment for the students and the staff that will inspire them to love learning and to fulfill their full potential.
4. I do believe our facilities are in crucial need of updating. However, my priority is to ensure our children have the best opportunities to excel in education and in life. We should focus first on creating those opportunities and second on facilities.
5. Parents need to feel that their voices are truly being heard and the board members need to put the interests of the students, faculty and administration above all else. A crucial lesson I have learned is that we all want to be heard, appreciated, and valued, but we don’t always have to agree. Without discounting anyone’s struggles, challenges, or successes, I believe that at our core we all go through similar experiences; they just come packaged in different boxes. This allows us to have empathy for one another despite our individual life paths. Regardless of our diverse perspectives, ideas, and beliefs, when we are tolerant and listen to one another’s views—having the intention to learn from one another without trying to prove who’s right or wrong—we can grow and improve together. We aren’t guaranteed to leave in total agreement every time, but if we bring compassion, empathy, and a listening heart then at the end of the day we will better understand one another.
6. I am running for USD 415’s School Board Position 6 because our children matter. I will do all I can to ensure we prepare our students to face an ever-changing world full of difficulties and opportunities. While we need to have open and honest discussions about failures in the past, we cannot forget the fact that we are indeed a blessed nation; freedom rings throughout the world mainly because of the role the United States has played during pivotal moments in history. We should teach true patriotism to prevent the repetition of history’s mistakes, and we can never forget the sacrifices given on our behalf. Our students indeed are amazing and resilient future leaders of America. They will one day become our doctors, scientists, and farmers, raising children of their own. Our futures depend on them, and we must strive to prepare and inspire them for the road ahead.
