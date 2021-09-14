The USD 430 School Board met last Monday, voting to approve presented teacher negotiations after a pair of Executive Sessions.
The new pay scale will include a pay increase of $1,000 to the base salary of teachers, which brings the base to $40,100. Also included are a $.35 per hour increase to 9-month employees, a $.50 per hour increase for 12-month employees and licensed non-Certified staff, an increase of $.65 per hour for directors and district office staff, as well as a 2% increase for principals and curriculum directors.
After a Public Hearing for the Revenue Neutral Rate change, the Board voted to approve a Resolution to exceed the revenue neutral rate, with the General Fund moving to 20.00 mills, the LOB to 21.129 mills and Capital Outlay moving to 3.00 mills. A second Public Hearing was held for the annual budget, after which the group voted to approve the 2021-22 school district budget.
Superintendent Jason Cline informed the board that Covid testing in the district started on Aug. 30, with 62 tests administered thus far. Cline also announced that enrollment is up 32 students from last year, and that there are 31 students signed up for the two hour after school program.
Jean Hildebrand was present for Varney & Associates, and presented the 2020-21 financial audit fo the district, reporting that no unusual transactions or fraud were found, and audit came back normal.
In other business, the board voted to approve the Consent Agenda, which included bills in the amount of $272,129.25 and payroll in the amount of $71,592.87, textbook waivers in the amount of $8,275.00, as well as hiring substitutes Alex Wang, Avery Wischropp, Larry Pottroff and Steve Chartier. The group also voted to approve the middle school and high school for an out of state field trip to the Auschwitz exhibit at Union Station in Kansas City Missouri, as well as a high school art field trip to Kansas City, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.