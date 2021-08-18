The USD 430 School Board met last Wednesday, approving the district’s Safe Return to Learn Plan, which included an updated portion regarding district transportation. The update will require masks for anyone riding on school transportation if more than one person is occupying the vehicle.
The Board also voted to approve a Resolution Authorizing and Providing for the calling of a bond election, as well as an agreement to accept a gift of $1,195 from Constance Fox for the USD 430 Activities Fund. Also approved was the 2021-22 Revenue Neutral Rate and Budget for publication.
There were further discussions on Covid protocols, as the Board spoke about quarantine and testing options for the schools. The district will use a program through KDHE, which will provide funding and resources to design and implement a testing strategy to reduce outbreaks, keep schools open, minimize school absenteeism and reduce stress among faculty and parents by keeping life for families normal. The focus for the school year will be to create systems that help the district mitigate risk, limit spread and to keep more kids in school, while getting those who do get sick back to normal more quickly.
Superintendent Jason Cline went over the Kansas Can Success Tour, where Commissioner Randy Watson will be holding meetings across the state to visit with citizens about education. Watson will be in Hiawatha at the Fisher Center on September 1st from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Cline also discussed a survey that will be sent out to gather input for ESSER III, which is the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund. The fund is target to address the impact of the Covid pandemic on elementary and secondary schools.
The board voted to approve the Consent Agenda, as well, which included $629,927.51 in payroll, as well as designating School Attendance Officers.
