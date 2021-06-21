The USD 430 School Board met last Monday, and the group agreed to accept a bid of $85,000 for the district’s house at 1565 1st Avenue East in Horton. The house was built by the high school’s Home Improvement and Ag Construction classes. Two bids were received, with the high bid being accepted.
Prior to the meeting a public hearing was held regarding the district’s planned use of a Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR) delivery method for a potential bond issue. No comments were presented at the public hearing, and later in the regular meeting, the group voted to begin interviewing CMAR firms.
The board also voted to make a change to policy, moving meeting days to the second Wednesday of the month at 6 p.m. for the upcoming 2021-22 school year. Another policy that was affected at the meeting, the district’s Return To Learn Plan, the protocols set for returning to the classroom last school year during the Covid-19 pandemic, was lifted by a unanimous vote.
After several Executive Sessions, the board voted to hire Brandi Tawzer as a bus driver, Sarah Gerving as EMS Student Interventionist, Mikaela Lehew as HES Student Interventionist, Abigail Vaught as summer school para and 5th grade tutor, and Ryan Willis as custodian. As part of the Consent Agenda earlier in the meeting, the board accepted the resignations of Jeanie-Teal-Wege and Jami Monson, nad approved the hire of summer and summer school workers Zach Nelson, Christine Tharp, Jennifer Willcott and Austin Hoffman.
