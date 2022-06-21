The South Brown County School Board met on the 8th of June, with the group voting to approve presented pay increases, with administration receiving a 2 percent pay raise, while directors and Board of Education staff will receive a 70 cent hourly increase, 12 month staff with receive a 50 cent hourly increase and 9 month staff will receive a 30 cent hourly increase.
The group also voted to hire Kathy Baker as a bus driver and Kyle Gurss as EMS para and tutor.
Earlier in the meeting the board voted to approve a bid for additional concrete work in the amount of $88,157.77 at the high school for the sidewalk East of the activity center, the parking lot East of the activity center, the air conditioning at the main East entry and the elementary school cooler ramp and sidewalk patch. A request for $6,960.00 to add heat to the EMS locker rooms was also approved. Both of these items will be part of the bond project.
The board also voted to finalize the 2021-2022 budget, paying any remaining bills and transferring any remaining funds, as well as approving KASB policy updates and approving 2022-2023 handbooks. The group also voted to approve the purchase of SEL curriculum Leader In Me for 2 years at a cost of $27,601.51 for the elementary school and Overcoming Obstacles at no cost for the middle school and high school.
In other business, the board was presented information and recruiting from Superintendent Jason Cline, who also discussed the recent USA Conference, and updated them on the new Transit Van that was purchased in 2021 and is awaiting a new chip in Kansas City. Head Horton High School track coach Julie Lockwood shared information on the State track meet, where Maliyah Soto and Trent Lockwood competed, while Alexis Bippes, Summer School Coordinator, shared that 63 students are enrolled in summer school, with an average attendance of 50 students per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.