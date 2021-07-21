The USD 430 School Board met last Wednesday and voted to move forward with the bond issue for the November election.
The group agreed to set the proposed bond at $7 million to be financed over 20 years. Also reviewed and approved a proposal by DCS Services to operate as the school’s Construction Manager At Risk for the project.
The board started the meeting by closing out the 2020-2021 school board year, and electing Jason Selland as Board President and Rex Lockwood as Vice President. Superintendent Jason Cline also shared new items with the board, including that the new school website is up and is being updated daily or weekly. Cline also shared that the summer food service program has served 3,083 breakfasts and 4,587 lunches, and got into new budget legislation. The superintendent also let the board know that some playground equipment is being repaired at Horton Elementary School.
Also discussed was the sale of the property at 1565 1st Avenue East in Horton. The board agreed to include the adjacent property at 1573 1st Avenue East in the sale, and to approve the Warranty Deed and the Quit Claim Deed as one sale for $85,000. The board also voted to approve the Safe Return to Learn Plan for the 2021-22 school year, as well as the Kansas Homeland Security Region K Hazard Mitigation Plan. The board also approved the 2021-22 building handbooks for the district.
Several Executive Sessions followed the regular business, as the board discussed potential new hires, as well as the Superintendent contract. After returning to regular session, the board first voted to approve the recommendation to hire Deanna Scherer as the 6th grade Science and Social Studies teacher. Next up, the group approved a request for the district to provide family health insurance for Superintendent Jason Cline in lieu of a pay raise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.