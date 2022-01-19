The School Board of USD 430 met on Tuesday afternoon, and after discussing Covid protocols at the regular meeting a week prior, the group dug further into the conversation, then voted to suspend Covid testing in the district for 30 days.
The discussion was the lone item on the agenda for Tuesday’s Special Meeting, and the decision that was made included adopting new KDHE guidelines. If a student or staff member test positive, they must quarantine for 5 days. On day 6, the affected person may return to school with a well-fitting mask to be worn at all times. If the decision is made not to wear a mask, the person must stay home for 10 days.
At the regular meeting 6 days prior, the Board voted to start work on the first two projects being financed by the recently-approved bond issue. LST Engineer Contracts was approved for design work for the bond projects, while MCRI was approved for district exterior restoration projects, and Lanter SPS, LLC was approved to replace the roof of the elementary school. The group also approved work orders for both jobs. Earlier in the meeting, the Board voted to award the sale of the bond to the best bidder.
Superintendent Jason Cline discussed district issues with the Board. Cline informed board members that the high school is now operating on just one boiler, after the recently-repaired unit completely shut down. The bid to get the unit back into operation was $1,069. Cline spoke about the baseball field project, as well, saying that the district is looking for new places for the teams to practice, as it does not appear the city’s field will be ready in time. One potential option is for the boys team to practice on the Kickapoo Reservation, with the girls traveling to Everest to practice. Cline also informed the group that 21 students and staff have either confined cases of Covid-19 or are currently in quarantine.
The meeting started with an Impact Aid Application hearing. No comments were made, and the 2023 Impact Aid application was approved. The Board also selected board committees for the upcoming year. Also approved was a bid form Kansas Truck for the amount of $98,717 for a school bus. The group voted hire Jose Carrillo as a high school custodian, Kayla Thorson as an Elementary Title I Tutor and Bethany Becker as a 4th grade teacher for the 2022-23 school year, while accepting resignations of Sarah Gerving as EMS Student Interventionist, Kertis Keehn as HHS assistant football coach, Ryan Willis as HHS custodian and Jennifer Willcott as a 3rd grade teacher.
